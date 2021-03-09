Perseverance Theatre Celebrates Black History And Women's History With Two Intersectional Events

To celebrate Black History Month and Women's History Month, Perseverance Theatre is hosting two intersectional events.

The first, a Black Alaskan History Matters (BAHM!) Lecture, Storytelling, and Poetry event will live-stream on Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. AKST.

Led by writer, poet, activist, and one of the leaders and curators of the Black Alaskan Art Matters exhibit, M.C. MoHagani Magnetek will be sharing her vast knowledge of Black Alaskan events and individuals.

"I'm grateful that this Black History Month lecture with the Perseverance Theater is taking place in March because it elevates the notion the African American history is not solely regulated to one month out of the year. This series of articles I have written, now cumulating into a lecture speaks volumes about African Americans lives, presence and contributions to Alaska before and after statehood," notes Magnetek.

Much of this history is not taught in schools, and many people will be hearing it for the first time. Magnetek has been posting for Perseverance Theatre around Black history for the past month. She will be expanding on these posts and diving deeper into each of these stories, doing so with her unique flare for the art of storytelling.

Magnetek explains, "These narratives about individuals, organizations, businesses and art are narratives that should or shall I say must be integrated into our schools...because it helps foster a knowledge of self and others as we move deeper into the 21st century and further away from prejudice, stereotypes and racism of the last century."

Perseverance Artistic Director Leslie Ishii says of the event, "Our values of justice, equity, diversity, inclusion (JEDI) are reflected in our continued commitment to supporting the art and visibility of Black Alaskan Artists. Perseverance remains committed to creating space, opportunity, and the amplification for Black voices. The Black Artist, the Black Community Matters. They are forward thinking and visionary artists, such as M.C. MoHagani Magnetek, our brilliant lecturer, representing the breadth of Blackness right here in Alaska! We invite you to journey with us to learn little-known Black history as we are proud to present this Black Alaskan History Matters Lecture!"

The second event will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m. AKST, and will celebrate women in theatre with a lively conversation that includes Perseverance Theatre's beloved Founder, Molly Smith , and the current Artistic Director, Leslie Ishii . These two trailblazers will discuss their experiences over the years as leaders in the theatre industry, and how these experiences shaped them.

Smith remembers, "When I was growing up in theater, it was impossible to find work as a director. In some ways, it's why I started Perseverance Theatre-to have a home to create work. It's better now, not perfect by any means, but it's been 40 long years of pushing for women into leadership positions. We're still climbing the mountain, but we are getting closer to the top."

The conversation will be moderated by Perseverance Board Vice President, Allison Holtkamp. "I am honored and delighted to moderate a conversation with two of my theatre leadership heroes for Women's History Month. It's exciting to know that Juneau has iconic women who are staking their claims in theatre history. I'm looking forward to a dynamic conversation!"