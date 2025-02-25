Momentum Dance & IGCA Host Immersive Art Show in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This March, Momentum Dance Collective, in collaboration with visual artists Emily Longbrake and Christine Sundly, will present Reciprocityâ€”an immersive performance and visual art installation at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art. Blurring the lines between movement and visual art, Reciprocity explores the interconnectedness of time, memory, and the dualities present in all phases of life.



The exhibit will open on First Friday, March 7th, as part of Downtown Anchorageâ€™s monthly art walk. Throughout the evening, attendees can drop in to explore the visual art installations and experience rotating live dance performances at scheduled times. The installation will then remain open for public viewing during regular gallery hours, with additional performance dates later across the month.

Join us for Reciprocityâ€”a rare opportunity to witness dance and visual art in dialogue, transforming the way we experience movement and memory.

About the artists

Emily LongbrakeÂ is an Anchorage-based artist whose work blends craft and technology, drawing inspiration from natureâ€™s ever-changing patterns and connections.

Christine SundlyÂ (Menominee Nation) is an Alaska-based abstract artist who experiments with digital and mixed media, pushing creative boundaries through bold color and pattern explorations.

Momentum Dance CollectiveÂ is known for its innovative performances that break traditional boundaries, creating immersive and thought-provoking experiences that connect artists and audiences in unique ways.

