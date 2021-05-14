Juneau Dance Theatre Will Stream its Spring Showcase This Weekend

Juneau Dance Theatre will present its virtual Spring Showcase this coming weekend. Get your tickets at http://juneaudance.org/spring-showcase/.

Things to know about the streamed event:

Streams must be watched in "real time." Just like in the theatre, viewers are unable to pause, rewind or fast-forward. Be sure to log in with your access code in time to see the whole show!

Access codes are for one concurrent device. You can watch together with your family, however only one device at a time may use an access.

References to "Cast 1" and "Cast 2", pertain to the advanced students' solos in The Sleeping Beauty Prologue. All other dances (ie. Creative Movement-Level 5) are identical for all show times.

Performances take place May 14 (7pm), 15 (7pm) and 16 (2pm).