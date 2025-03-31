Anchorage Ballet Will Perform CINDERELLA in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anchorage Ballet will perform Cinderella next month. Performances will run April 12, 2025 - April 12, 2025 at the Sydney Laurence Theatre.

Step into a world of enchantment and elegance with the timeless tale of Cinderella. Experience the magic of the fairy godmother, glass slippers, and hilarious stepsisters. Rejoice as Cinderella finds her prince in one of the most cherished stories of all time.

Don’t miss this beloved classic. Bring your family and friends to share in the magic and wonder of this enchanting fairy tale. Reserve your tickets now for an unforgettable night at the ballet!

But don’t forget – when the clock strikes midnight…

