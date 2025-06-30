Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An Evening with Bill Nye comes to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in August. The event is set for Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Join the beloved “Science Guy” himself, Bill Nye, for a captivating evening that blends science, comedy, and inspiration. Expect an engaging talk covering topics like space exploration, climate change, environmental stewardship, and science literacy—with Bill’s signature wit and enthusiasm. It’s a thought-provoking and entertaining experience suitable for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are available via AllEvents and the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts’ box office. Pricing varies by section; general admission and premium seating may apply. Children under 21 require a parent or legal guardian.

