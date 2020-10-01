ARTWORKS Anchorage Is This Saturday
ARTWORKS takes place from 10am–7:30pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Arts organizations, artists, and art enthusiasts throughout the Anchorage community
take part in the 1st Annual ARTWORKS Day in Anchorage from 10am-7:30pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
How Artists Can Participate
Share your work! Play a song on your porch, take photos of your visual art, dance in your driveway, give us a tour of your garden, show off your culinary creations, perform a monologue in a dog park - whatever you want to share! Post on your own social media throughout the day using the #artworksanchorage hashtag.
How Everyone Can Participate
Individuals and families are strongly encouraged to post their art - any kind - on social media and/or post something about your favorite artist and arts organizations in Anchorage and why you support them. Whether it's a chalk drawing in your driveway, a song on the patio, a finger painting, a family flash mob, or testimony about your love of the arts, let's see it! Please use the #artworksanchorage hashtag.
A Community-Wide Standing Ovation
The day-long activities will culminate with a special "Curtain Call" at 7:30pm. Open your window, stand in your driveway, on your porch, or wherever you are. Join in a community-wide round of applause for the arts in Anchorage to honor the theatres and performance venues that are dark and acknowledge the curtains that won't go up.