West End Productions Presents LETTICE & LOVAGE

West End Productions and director, Marty Epstein are connecting again with Lettice and Lovage. In 2017 Marty directed Colleen Neary McClure and Jessica Osbourne in Abigail's Party. Now these two English actors re-team to perform the hilarious title roles. Peter Shaffer's 1980's quirky comedy follows his dramatic masterpieces, Equus, Royal Hunt of the Sun and Amadeus. The play was written specifically for Maggie Smith, who originated the title role of Lettice Douffet in both the English and American productions, for which she garnered a Tony Award. The plot centers around a flamboyant tour guide who loves to embellish the history behind an English country house and who butts heads with a fact-conscious official at the house. Supporting roles are played by Parker Owen (recently seen in Laughter On the 23rd Floor) and Margie Maes (recently seen in Separate Table).

Marty has enjoyed the ability to present some of the great modern theatre coming out of the British Isles. He is coming off another British play, Quartet, at the Adobe Theater, and following Lettice and Lovage he will direct Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme by Irish playwright Frank McGuinness, at The Vortex Theatre. Marty says he is drawn to this play because "in these times it always fun to present comedies to take our minds off our day to day issues". Colleen chose this play for West End Productions because it is "clever, witty and charming".

Lettice and Lovage runs at North 4th Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, 3 weekends, from June 14th - June 30th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (505) 404-8462.





