West End Productions Presents Dylan Thomas' UNDER MILKWOOD At N4th

West End Productions completes its fourth season, presenting Welsh poet Dylan Thomas's masterpiece.

"To begin at the beginning: It is spring, moonless night in the small town, starless and bible-black...."

The opening of UNDER MILK WOOD draws you into Thomas' story of a day in the life of the inhabitants of the small Welsh seaside village of Llareggub.

This "play for voices" is populated by some of the best-loved characters in literature, from blind Captain Cat to Polly Garter, Reverend Eli Jenkins to No Good Boyo.

Under the directorial prowess of Joe Feldman, UNDER MILK WOOD characters are brought to life by a fine ensemble of Albuquerque actors, known to many - some in previous West End Productions - Merritt C. Glover, Tim MacAlpine, Colleen Neary McClure, Yannig Morin, Jessica Osbourne, Philip J. Shortell, Carolyn Ward, Dan Ware.

Lyrically written, UNDER MILK WOOD is both riotously funny and deeply moving, and although firmly rooted in place, the universality of the characters shines through, which is why it has never been out of print - it has been translated into around thirty different languages and is regularly performed all over the world.

WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, though-provoking, and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.

UNDER MILK WOOD runs at North 4th Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, 4 weekends, from October 18th - November 10th. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information, season and individual tickets, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (505) 404-8462.





