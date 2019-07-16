/WEIGHING IN Begins Performances At The Black Box Theatre 7/21

WEIGHING IN, a special summer presentation at the Black Box Theatre, 430 N. Main Street in Las Cruces is a new play by local playwright Monika Mojica. The play runs through Sunday, July 21.



Weight. Why does the occupation of our physical space hijack our mental health ? "Weighing In" by Monika Mojica delves into the expectations & critical judgment comparison renders. By uncovering the nagging ticker of self doubt, we strip it of its potential to sabotage our power. Join us as we laugh, cry, sweat and WEIGH IN.



The cast includes Claudia Billings, Nora Brown, Raquel Garzon, Jessica Jimenez, Wil Kilroy, Alex Wheeler Larkin, Melissa Loman, and Erin Wendorf.



Performances are Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee on July 21 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.00 regular admission and $12.00 for students and seniors over 65. All seats on Thursday are $10.00. Reservations: (575 523-1223





