VIDEOS: Duke City Repertory Theatre Creates Shakespeare-Inspired Series, NO HOLDS BARD

May. 22, 2020  

Duke City Repertory Theatre, like many other theatre companies, has resorted to online entertainment in the wake of the health crisis.

The company has created "No Holds Bard," a collection of work inspired by William Shakespeare. The videos aren't just regular scenes or monologues, but anything else is up for grabs.

Watch all of the hilarious episodes so far in the playlist below!


