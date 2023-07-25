Upstart Crows of Santa Fe Perform TWELFTH NIGHT in August

Performances are August 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 at 6:30 p.m.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe performs Twelfth Night with two casts of actors, ages 10-18, August 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 at 6:30 p.m. at UU Santa Fe (107 Barcelona Road). Associate Director Alejandro Amundah, Fight Director, Rylie Philpot, Assistant Director Ashur Pinkerton, Apprentice Directors LaLa Grenier and Kieran MacCarthy-Jacobs. Tickets $20 adults, $10 students at the door and online: Click Here

Twelfth Night begins with a shipwreck in which Viola and her twin Sebastian are separated. Each believes the other to have drowned. Viola, dressed as a boy, and taking the name, Cesario, goes to the court of the Count Orsino and soon becomes his favorite. Sent to woo the Countess Olivia, Cesario is too successful - Olivia promptly falls in love with”him”, 

Twelfth Night is the last day of the Christmas season - a day of topsy turvy. Olivia’s uncle Sir Toby Belch holds drunken court with his foolish friend Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Malvolio, the steward struggles to keep a reign of propriety, Feste the jester sings and dispenses clever and disruptive observations on everything and everybody, and Fabian, the groundskeeper, helps execute some dubious jests.

With many comic twists and turns, revenge is taken on Malvolio for his pompous ways, Sir Toby marries Maria, Olivia meets Sebastian and marries him, the twins are re-united, and Viola reveals herself to Orsino. It all turns out well. Though, as in all of Shakespeare’s comedies, there is more going on than the plot. This comedic farce holds notes of melancholy, longing, and questions about the nature of identity and love - full of beautiful language, hilarious physical comedy, some epic sword fights, songs, and wit.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a theater group for young people, ages 10-18, with a focus on understanding and performing the works of William Shakespeare. Actors experience the plays by exploring Shakespeare's language and meaning with the help of experienced directors. There are no auditions - all who wish to participate will receive substantial roles. No prior acting experience is necessary. The company believes that great performances evolve from understanding the material and collaborating on the productions. Actors are encouraged to participate in the direction of the play, offering their thoughts and input on scenes.

Upstart Crows are participants in Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare.




