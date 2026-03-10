Pilobolus Dance Company to Perform OTHER WORLDS at Popejoy Hall

🎭 NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Popejoy Hall will welcome the world-renowned dance theater company Pilobolus on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 7:30pm. Celebrated for its groundbreaking physicality, innovation, and storytelling, Pilobolus presents its Other Worlds Collection, a captivating exploration of the spaces we inhabit – within ourselves, our relationships, and the world around us.

Pilobolus's Other Worlds Collection at Popejoy Hall includes the poignant women's duet Bloodlines, created by Pilobolus's Executive/Co-Artistic Director Renée Jaworski and Artistic Director Matt Kent, which examines the generational evolution of family bonds; new work Flight, inspired by Pilobolus founding member and New Mexico resident Lee Harris's passion for flying and his memories of the company's fledgling days; Pilobolus's reimagining of Martha Graham's iconic Lamentation as part of the Lamentation Variations Project, commemorating GRAHAM100; and classics Pseudopodia and Branches. Featured works are subject to change.

Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies since being founded at Dartmouth College in 1971. The company has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and at the Olympic Games, and created over 160 dance works. The mission of Pilobolus is to create, perform, and preserve dance; expand and diversify audiences; and teach dancers, non-dancers, and organizations to harness creative and collaborative potential through the joy of movement.

Tickets to Pilobolus – Other Worlds are on sale for $29.50 - $89.50. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM.