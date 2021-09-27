Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets for HAMILTON at Popejoy Hall to Go On Sale in October

Tickets will be available for performances January 25 – February 13, 2022.

Sep. 27, 2021  
Hamilton (Philip Company)

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Popejoy Presents announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON, part of the Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico series, will go on sale to the public, online only, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:00am at popejoypresents.com/Hamilton. In person sales will open on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00am at the UNM Ticketing Office. Tickets will be available for performances January 25 - February 13, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49.00 to $169.00 with a select number of premium seats available from $249.00 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Albuquerque engagement should be made through popejoypresents.com.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

Photo credit: Joan Marcus


