The Santa Fe Opera & 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio Will Broadcast SFO's 2023 Season

The Santa Fe Opera and 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio will present free, live-recorded radio broadcasts of the opera’s 2023 Season, airing at 6:00 pm MDT on Mondays from July 31 through August 28. The opera is also pleased to announce that for the first time ever, the broadcasts will be available for on-demand streaming on the santafeopera.org and khfm.org websites for 30 days following each air date. The broadcasts celebrate the 66th Festival Season and the opera’s ongoing commitment to bringing the joy of opera to Santa Fe, Albuquerque and communities throughout New Mexico and beyond.

To hear the music of the Santa Fe Opera’s entire 2023 Season from the comfort of your home or vehicle, tune in to 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio or khfm.org at 6:00 pm MDT on July 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28. Presented will be performances recorded live from The Crosby Theatre of Puccini’s Tosca, Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande, Dvořák’s Rusalka, and Monteverdi’s Orfeo with a world premiere orchestration by American composer Nico Muhly. Soprano and KHFM host Kathlene Ritch is joined by co-host, tenor and Santa Fe Opera Chief Artistic Officer David Lomelí; listeners can look forward to commentary in English and Spanish. Residents in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and the surrounding communities can tune in via 95.5 KHFM; Roswell at 103.1 FM; Taos at 106.3 FM; Ruidoso at 95.9 FM. Listeners across New Mexico, the USA and beyond can also stream the broadcasts via a computer or mobile device at khfm.org, and enjoy free, on-demand streaming for 30 days following each air date at khfm.org and Click Here.

2023 Season Radio Broadcast Schedule

July 31 at 6:00 pm MDT, Tosca

August 7 at 6:00 pm MDT, The Flying Dutchman

August 14 at 6:00 pm MDT, Pelléas et Mélisande

August 21 at 6:00 pm MDT, Rusalka

August 28 at 6:00 pm MDT, Orfeo

The 2023 Season radio broadcasts are co-produced by KHFM Executive Director Brent Stevens and Santa Fe Opera Director of Media and Public Relations Emily Doyle Moore and mixed by Kabby Sound Studios for the Santa Fe Opera.

The 2023 Season

Scheduled in the Santa Fe Opera’s 66th Festival Season are 38 performances including two evenings of Apprentice Scenes. The company holds to its mission and time-tested programming model: a balanced and varied repertory of new, lesser-performed and standard works. Having opened on June 30 and July 1 are two standard works, Tosca and The Flying Dutchman, followed by two lesser-performed works, Pelléas et Mélisande and Rusalka, on July 15 and July 22. Rounding out the season and presented for the first time on July 29 will be Monteverdi’s seminal Orfeo with a world premiere orchestration by American composer Nico Muhly. Tickets are on sale now at santafeopera.org.