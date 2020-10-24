The Adobe Theater Presents Zoom Entertainment For Halloween

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The presentation will take place on Zoom on Friday, October 30 and Saturday October 31 at 7:00pm.

The Adobe is keeping busy in bringing Zoom entertainment to Albuquerque and beyond!

The theater will host Spooky Stories on Zoom on Friday, October 30 and Saturday October 31 at 7:00pm.

The lineup includes:

The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe read by Phil Shortell

Little Orphant Annie by James Whitcomb Riley read by Lorri Oliver

The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allen Poe read by Antonio Trigo III

"The Raven" is a narrative poem. It tells of a talking raven's mysterious visit to a distraught lover, tracing the man's slow fall into madness. "Little Orphant Annie" - The verses of the poem detail the scary stories told by Annie when her housework was done. "The Tell Tale Heart" is a short story. An unnamed narrator, who insists on being sane, but is suffering from "over-acuteness of the senses".

Tickets are FREE but registration required. Information www.adobetheater.org or call (505) 898-9222

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You