The Adobe Theater Presents UNNECESSARY FARCE in June

A ridiculous farce! Written by Paul Slade Smith. Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there's some confusion as to who's in which room, who's being videotaped, who's taken the money, who's hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes. An evening of hysterical laughter!

Nancy Sellin directs an outstanding cast, many of whom are familiar to The Adobe audiences - Madelon Brown, Lewis Hauser, Miles Hughes, Sarah Kesselring, Antonio Trigo III, Lianne Walk and Eric John Werner.

To quote Nancy, "As a director, I'm always looking for something that goes above and beyond. Unnecessary Farce does just that! This play made me laugh out loud all the way through. The characters are endearingly ridiculous and their interactions are hysterical. I don't know about anybody else, but I NEED to laugh, especially these days. The play's most redeeming quality is that it takes me out of myself and gets me involved in the fantastical world of farce ... and THAT makes me happy!"

Paul Slade Smith is an actor and playwright living in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife, actress Erin Noel Grennan. Unnecessary Farce is a winner of fifteen regional theatre awards and it has garnered over 275 productions worldwide.

Performances run June 10 - July 3, 2022.

www.adobetheater.org 505-898-9222 info@adobetheater.org