Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo to Present THE SPRING STUDENT RECITAL

Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present The Spring Student Recital 2020 as part of their 8th Annual Flamenco Festival.

WHAT:

SPRING STUDENT RECITAL 2020 Flamenco Fiesta

WHEN:

March 7 & 8, 2020 Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm

WHERE:

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $23 General Admission; $20 Seniors/Students; $10 children 10 and under

RESERVATIONS: 505-424-1601

https://FlamencoStudentRecital2020.brownpapertickets.com

INFO:

teatroparaguas.org

Mina Fajardo teaches flamenco dance classes in Taos, Española and Santa Fe. Her 20 students of all ages will each dance a 4 to 5 minute solo number, featuring different styles dance including Tangos, Alegrias, Guajiras, Soleares, Tientos y Tangos, Caña, Farruca, Bulerias, Solea por Bulerias, Sevillanas, Garrotin, Rumbas and more!

All of the flamenco numbers have been choreographed by Mina Fajardo.





