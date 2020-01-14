Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo to Present THE SPRING STUDENT RECITAL
Teatro Paraguas and Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present The Spring Student Recital 2020 as part of their 8th Annual Flamenco Festival.
WHAT:
SPRING STUDENT RECITAL 2020 Flamenco Fiesta
WHEN:
March 7 & 8, 2020 Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm
WHERE:
Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe
TICKETS: $23 General Admission; $20 Seniors/Students; $10 children 10 and under
RESERVATIONS: 505-424-1601
https://FlamencoStudentRecital2020.brownpapertickets.com
INFO:
Mina Fajardo teaches flamenco dance classes in Taos, Española and Santa Fe. Her 20 students of all ages will each dance a 4 to 5 minute solo number, featuring different styles dance including Tangos, Alegrias, Guajiras, Soleares, Tientos y Tangos, Caña, Farruca, Bulerias, Solea por Bulerias, Sevillanas, Garrotin, Rumbas and more!
All of the flamenco numbers have been choreographed by Mina Fajardo.