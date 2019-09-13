Teatro Paraguas presents Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue, written by playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by Alix Hudson. It is the lyrical and moving first play of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Elliot Trilogy.

Moving a-chronologically through six decades and three generations, Elliot centers around protagonist Elliot Ortiz (Luca Pacheco) and his life as a Marine during and after a tour in Iraq. When he is back home in Philadelphia, he struggles to make sense of his life in interviews with the press and attempts to communicate with his father (Niko'a Salas). Woven into his experiences are the narratives of his Marine father and Army Nurse mother, Ginny (Juliet Salazar), in the Vietnam War, and his Korean War veteran grandfather (Rudy Fernandez).

The four people speak to us with frankness about their truths of war even as they often fail to convey them to one another. All scenes either take place in The Empty Space or Ginny's Garden; as Hudes notes, "both spaces are holy in their own way." The themes of human connection, loss, and deferred healing repeat throughout the piece and throughout the generations, often simultaneously on stage, like melodic lines of a fugue.

Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue runs from September 26th to October 13th. Shows are at 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday and 2 pm on Sundays.Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors, teachers, and military, and $15 for students, and may be purchased online at teatroparaguas.org. To make a reservation to purchase tickets at the door, please call 505-424-1601.

Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue is the first part of the Elliot Trilogy, which is being presented in its entirety in a five-week event by the Santa Fe Playhouse, Ironweed Productions, and Teatro Paraguas.

Tickets for individual shows or for a discounted Trilogy pass may be purchased at teatroparaguas.org .





