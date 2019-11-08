Teatro Paraguas And Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Present GYPSY MOON AND STARS 2019 HOLIDAY FLAMENCO

Gypsy Moon and Stars (Luna Gitana y Estrellas) 2019 Holiday Flamenco announced at Teatro Paraguas.

This group is different from most dance companies, because their shows tell a story with music and dance. Mina's playwrighting is completely original, unlike anything else in the local dance world.

Chuscales and Mina are both composers. Jose Valle Chuscales (known as CHUSCALES) was born in his grandmother's cave Cueva de las Golondrina in Sacromonte, Spain. When he looks to the moon, he remembers his cave like a dream; he sees the gypsies, mostly his families and neighbors, dancing and singing. This holiday, we will bring back his gypsy moon and stars to the stage of Teatro Paraguas, Santa Fe, NM! Sacromonte is in the sacred mountain outside the eastern city of Granada, in Andalusia, Spain. Every holiday, Jose sees the gypsy moon in his dreams.

His wife, artistic director Mina Fajardo, has gained some renown as a composer, choreographer, dancer, and playwright. Her latest success was the recent flamenco concert Monet's Moon 2019 (story of the painter Claude Monet) which became a most popular show in Santa Fe, with several sold-out performances.

The two matinees on Saturday and Sunday will feature Spanish/English poetry including Garcia Lorca and Cervantes.

THE CAST: Guitarist & composer Jose Valle Chuscales; Choreographer & dancer Mina Fajardo; Singers Meagan Chandler and Mina Fajardo; Percussionist (Chuscales & Minas son) Alejandro; Flamenco dancers Mina Fajardo, Janira Cordova, Sveta Backhaus, Charo Shaffer-Perez, Lacey Romoro and Santa Fe Navidades Flamenca's 12 dancers; Belly dancers Deborah Newberg, Misty Raivo, Erica McFadden; Lighting design by Jeff Tarnoff.

Dec 19 - 22, 2019 Thursday & Friday at 7:00 pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Tickets: $25 General Admission; $23 Seniors/Students; $20 children 12 and under. Reservations: 505-424-1601 Or Https://2019holidayflamenco.brownpapertickets.com. INFO: teatroparaguas.org





