TWILIGHT IN CONCERT is Coming to Popejoy Hall in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Twilight In Concert will visit Popejoy Hall on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:30pm for one night only. As the novel, “Twilight”, celebrates its 20th anniversary, the live-to-film cinematic experience featuring the original movie accompanied by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians on stage will transport audiences on a journey deep into the heart of this romantic story. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, Twilight In Concert promises an unforgettable evening for fans of the beloved The Twilight Saga film franchise - and music enthusiasts alike.

Twilight In Concert offers a unique opportunity for audiences to relive the film that started it all in a cinematic live-to-film experience with a sensational live band. Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than 1,000 twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a truly romantic evening. For more information and tour dates, visit www.twilightinconcert.com. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the story of Twilight and be a part of forever!

The Twilight Saga is one of the most successful young adult film franchises of all time. The five films (Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Parts 1 & 2) have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The films were adapted from “Twilight” creator Stephenie Meyer’s acclaimed series of books that won multiple awards, sold over 160 million copies worldwide and were translated into 49 different languages. Lionsgate’s TV adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novel Midnight Sun has been picked up to series at Netflix.