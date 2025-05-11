THE UNDERPANTS to Open at The Adobe Theater in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Underpants, written by Steve Martin and directed by Tanner Sroufe, will open at the Adobe Theatre on June 13. The show will run through June 29. Performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm and Saturday June 28 -matinee only at 2.00pm (additional performances Thursday, June 19 and 26 at 7.30pm – tickets $10).

Steve Martin, the renowned comedian, actor writer, producer, musician, provides a wild satire adapted from the classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise's bloomers fall down in public. Though she pulls them up quickly, he thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise's momentary display does not result in the feared scandal but it does attract two infatuated men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Markes' home. Oblivious of their amorous objectives, Theo splits the room between them, happy to collect rent from both the foppish poet and the whiny hypochondriac.

In the words of director Tanner Sroufe, “I stumbled across this script in a bookstore and the title immediately stood out to me. I figured a play called The Underpants had to be really fun and I was absolutely right! I was immediately struck by how relevant this 100-year-old story remains today. I’m also very attracted to shows that are just downright silly and this definitely fits the bill.” Making up the cast are actors Brent Whitted, Sarah Kesselring, Kelly Hughes, Myles Hughes and Drew Groves.

For more information, schedule and tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

Photo credit: Rhonda Sigler-Ware

Comments