THE MAJESTIC KID Rides Into Las Cruces In November

Streaming from November 6 – 29.

No Strings Theatre Company presents "The Majestic Kid" by Mark Medoff, directed by Ceil Herman, streaming from November 6 - 29.

"The Majestic Kid" is described as a highly imaginative and skillfully constructed fantasy which follows two social activists as they confront destructive greed and

rampant commercialism.

The play premiered at NMSU where Medoff launched many of his plays including the Tony Award winning "Children of a Lesser God."

The play stars Scott Brocato, Debbie Jo Felix, Luz Resendez, Joshua Taulbee, and Rachel Thomas-Chappell, with original music by Nikka Ziemer.

Scenic and light design is by Peter Herman, Costume design by Robert Bobcat

Young, and Bekah Taulbee is projectionist and Board operator.

Streaming performances of "The Majestic Kid" will be Video on Demand. TheStreaming dates are Fridays, November 6, 13, 20, and 27, Saturdays,November 7, 14, 21, and 28, and a Sunday performance on November 29.

Each video on Demand performance will be available for 24 hours starting at 7 pm

on the day of the performance you purchase.

For Reservations go to the No Strings Theatre Company website www.no-

strings.org or www.tktassistant.com/Tix/?u=NSTC/

