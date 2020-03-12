The Glass Menagerie will go on this weekend at Aux Dog Theatre. Read a statement from the company below:



Dear Friends of the Aux Dog,

Governor Lujan Grisham and the State of New Mexico have updated their regulations regarding COVID-19 and we intend to observe all health and safety guidelines impacting venues of our size. The mainstage theatre and the X Space are both venues that hold under 100 patrons.

Therefore, we have decided to move forward with the final 3 performances of The Glass Menagerie this weekend and First Stage Scripts on Monday night. We will also follow social distancing seating guidelines and we will not be selling coffee or any foods that are not package-sealed.

We thank you our wonderful patrons for your continued support during these unpredictable circumstances. As a non-profit arts organization, we survive because of your belief in our work and your commitment to the Aux Dog community. We hope this health emergency ends soon with no loss of life in our state.

Please come see this brilliant and emotionally vibrant production of The Glass Menagerie this final weekend. You never know when the Dog will be able to return!

Please stay well all,

i??Best regards,

Victoria Liberatori, Producing Artistic Director and our Artistic Associates





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You