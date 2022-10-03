Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates Centennial with Masquerade Gala

November 5th dinner at La Fonda followed by after-party at Palace Prime.

Albuquerque News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Time travel is the theme of the evening at Santa Fe Playhouse's Party of the Century, celebrating its centennial season. The masquerade gala takes place on Saturday, November 5, at La Fonda on the Plaza (100 E. San Francisco St.). Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite theater persona from the last 100 years, dine on classic New Mexican cuisine, and become a part of the fabric of live theater. The party begins at 6 p.m. and includes a silent auction of theatrically themed experiences as well as the announcement of the 2023 season.

The gala is followed by the Dance into the Future after-party at Palace Prime (142 W. Palace Ave.), starting at 9:30 p.m., with revelers asked to dress as their favorite theater persona from the future. "I'll be dressed as Eliza Doolittle for the first part of the evening," says Robyn Rikoon, the Playhouse's artistic director. "Later, I'm thinking of going as Blanche DuBois after she gets out of the institution and sues Stanley Kolwalski for intentional infliction of emotional distress."

The costumes worn by attendees are an exciting theatrical aspect of the gala that speaks to the Playhouse's 100-year history of bringing creativity and culture to the stage in Santa Fe. "This is about using your imagination and embodying the characters you want to see on stage. You get to become a character in a story, and party within that story all night," Rikoon says.

Silent-auction items include movie and karaoke nights at the Playhouse for private parties of up to 80 people, a cameo in the 2023 Fiesta Melodrama, and financial scholarships to support students in the Playhouse's Youth Theater Intensive.

Tickets to the masquerade gala are $250 per person and $450 per couple, which includes admission to the after-party. Admission to the after-party is $30 at the door, with a cash bar. Tables at the masquerade gala start at $2,500 and include a range of benefits. All ticket proceeds benefit the Santa Fe Playhouse. For details and to purchase tickets, go to santafeplayhouse.org/the-party-of-the-century.

Santa Fe Playhouse was founded by writer and social activist Mary Austin (1868-1934). Calling themselves the Santa Fe Players, a cast of locals presented the group's first productions, on February 14 and May 13, 1919, in the St. Francis Auditorium at the newly constructed New Mexico Museum of Art. The Santa Fe Players incorporated in 1922 and performed in temporary venues around town, including tents at the rodeo grounds and makeshift shelters on the Plaza. In 1964, the Santa Fe Players renovated an old livery stable in Barrio Analco into a theater space. The venue has been called many things since then, including Santa Fe Community Theater. In 1997, it became the Santa Fe Playhouse. Though there were a couple of dark seasons during WWII, the Playhouse is known as the oldest, continuously operating theater west of the Mississippi.

Santa Fe Playhouse has presented theater by and for Santa Feans for 100 years, from beloved classics to new works by local and national artists. As our city, our country, and our world changes, the Playhouse offers compelling productions that provoke difficult conversations with compassion, while pushing theatrical forms and opening doors for artists of all backgrounds and identities.


TodayTix Extension


More Hot Stories For You


CIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of WindCIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of Wind
September 27, 2022

For thousands of years, humanity has harnessed the power of wind to achieve incredible things. Now, through a story told with their mechanical apparatuses and acrobatic acts, Cirque Mechanics explores what happens when people harness the power of wind, laying bare the mechanics that converts a natural force into such incredible power.
Popejoy Hall's 2022-2023 Season Opens in OctoberPopejoy Hall's 2022-2023 Season Opens in October
September 20, 2022

Single tickets will be available soon for an array of popular shows coming to Popejoy Hall as part of its Ovation Series.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Santa Fe Opera to Present THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE in OctoberSanta Fe Opera to Present THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE in October
September 18, 2022

The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about the life of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. The one-act opera is composed by Chandler Carter with libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. Under development since 2017, the piece is commissioned by the Santa Fe Opera and its Opera for All Voices (OFAV) consortium partners.
Compania Chuscales Presents MEMORIES OF DONA TULES - A Flamenco TributeCompania Chuscales Presents MEMORIES OF DONA TULES - A Flamenco Tribute
September 15, 2022

Companía Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, Santa Fe's premiere flamenco dance troupe, joins with Teatro Paraguas to present live performances of Memories of Doña Tules, a tribute in dance, poetry, and music to one of Santa Fe's most notorious and influential women of the 19th century, Doña Maria Gertrudis Barceló, a.k.a. Doña Tules.