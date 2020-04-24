Santa Fe Opera and More Keep Schedules Intact, Hoping For Summer Season

Santa Fe New Mexican has reported that the Sante Fe Opera and more have yet to cancel their summer season, as they hold out hope that performances will still be possible.

Read the full story HERE.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared earlier this week that large gatherings would be "restricted for the foreseeable future." Few performing arts series in Santa Fe have been canceled beyond June- Santa Fe Opera and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival have yet to cancel their July through August season of performances.

The Santa Fe Opera expects to have a decision by May 12 on its summer season, General Director Robert K. Meya shared.

"Working in close communication with the Office of the Governor, we continue to keep the health and safety of our artists, staff and patrons as the primary factor in all deliberations," Meya said in an email Thursday. "I want to assure you the Santa Fe Opera is doing everything in our power to do right by our community."

