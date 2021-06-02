Santa Fe Arts and Community Non-Profit Littleglobe to Receive a $30k NEA Grant

Littleglobe has been approved for a $30,000 NEA Grants for Arts Projects award to support ¡Presente!: Stories of Home, Belonging and Displacement in Santa Fe.

Littleglobe's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

"As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Littleglobe to reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

Littleglobe's Executive Director Chris Jonas says "This award provides Littleglobe and its public and private partners with the means to continue this important project, bringing resident co-authored stories about Santa Fe as home to the dialog about the present and future of this remarkable city - a city consisting of a diverse and complex set of people, perspectives and histories."

¡Presente is a story-based multi-arts project that will generate a co-authored multi-arts collection of stories through Littleglobe's multi-generational participatory film and performance process, resulting in a library of resident videos and performance modules, all of which grounds neighborhood-based civic dialogue events which are created in collaboration with the City, local agencies and other non-profits.

The project will start with the creation of a set of short films about home in Santa Fe co-authored with area youth that will be shared in the next episode of Littleglobe's COVID TV show: Littleglobe TV Episode 7, premiering on June 15, 2021 (more info on LGTV: www.littleglobe.org).

Throughout the summer and into the winter, Littleglobe's cross-community teams will work with residents to gather stories and create resident based multi-arts ensembles growing the collection of perspectives on Santa Fe. 2022, Littleglobe will work with the City of Santa Fe and neighborhood-based partners and schools to amplify and share these stories in events and "block parties," sharing these stories in the locations from which they originate. www.littleglobe.org

On June 15 at 7pm, Littleglobe will make available its most recent episode of Littleglobe TV called "Our Generation." This episode will consist of short videos produced with and by Santa Fe youth exploring this town as home and future to Santa Fe's young people, as well as their visions and concerns about the future. The 45-minute episode will consist of youth pieces using documentary media, music, dance, co-authored videos about life in Santa Fe, animation and other video-based forms.

The episode will be made available via YouTube and Facebook with links to the show available on the homepage of littleglobe.org

Littleglobe's Youth Production team comprises students and youth ages 15-28 from all over Santa Fe and the surrounding region, with an emphasis on engaging students from traditionally underserved communities. The company strives to do its part to help youth form deeper connections to their community at large, to discover and strengthen their agency within their community, and improve their academic and social/emotional learning through storytelling, media production, and community engagement. Having opportunities to share their stories helps young people better understand their role and be more engaged in the community.

Littleglobe is creating this program to offer students and youth opportunities to learn to tell and share stories about themselves, their families, and their community through a variety of digital mediums.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Littleglobe TV has featured works by dozens of artists and submissions from more than 100 residents, and has reached tens of thousands audience members. Segments include investigative journalism, animation, short comedy, personal essays, music videos and documentary profiles of people in the community.

This episode is made possible by support from The City of Santa Fe Arts & Culture Department, Form + Function and Zane Bennett Gallery, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Tewa Roots Society, Nusenda Credit Union, and newmexicowomen.org.

Littleglobe TV is part of a joint project with Santa Fe Art Institute, amplifying the stories from both organizations about identity, conflict, culture, and place, as told through the Littleglobe TV series and the SFAI Tilt Podcast Unsettled Series.

Find more information at www.littleglobe.org.