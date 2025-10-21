SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER Comes to Albuquerque Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Albuquerque Little Theatre will present She Stoops to Conquer by Oliver Goldsmith, running November 7–23, 2025, at ALT's historic theatre.

First performed in 1773, She Stoops to Conquer remains one of the great comedies of the English stage. The play follows the spirited and clever Kate Hardcastle, who pretends to be a barmaid to win the heart of the shy and tongue-tied Charles Marlow. What unfolds is a night full of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and uproarious misunderstandings, all wrapped in sharp wit and irresistible charm.

With its lively characters and timeless humor, She Stoops to Conquer captures the joys and follies of love, class, and the games we play to win each other's hearts. This sparkling production promises to transport audiences to a world of Georgian elegance, where manners meet mayhem and laughter reigns supreme.

This production continues ALT's mission to bring beloved classics and fresh interpretations to the Albuquerque stage, celebrating the enduring power of live theatre to entertain, connect, and delight.