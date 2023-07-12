RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED Comes to the Spencer Theater This Month

“RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” at Spencer Theater July 22 at 8 p.m. is a unique multimedia entertainment event featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson's hit songs (Hello Mary Lou, Travelin' Man, Garden Party, Poor Little Fool, Lonesome Town, It’s Late, Believe What You Say) performed by Ricky's identical twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and their band, and includes never before seen big screen video footage of the Nelson family.

Ricky Nelson was America’s original Teen Idol. He initially achieved immortality in the hit television sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet,” in which he starred with his parents (both successful band musicians themselves, having scored a number one hit in 1934). Ricky emerged from the series’ history-making popularity to establish himself as one of the most important rock artists and influential musicians of the 50s, 60s and 70s – with 100 million career sales and three number ones -- until his sudden passing in a New Year’s Eve plane crash.

Together with their rock band, Ricky’s identical twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, achieved triple platinum status in the 90s, selling over 240 million albums worldwide beginning with a string of number one hits, including their self-penned #1 hit Love and Affection. That tune, on their “After the Rain” album, made the Nelsons the only family in history with 3 successive generations of #1 hit-makers, landing them in the Guinness Book of World Records. The duo and their band went on to make three Top 10 singles, four #1 MTV videos and gained massive popularity, especially overseas.

“RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” will be a unique concert experience celebrating all of Ricky’s timeless hits with the twin brothers perfectly blended harmonies, their band on guitars, drums and pedal steel, and plenty of pure Nelson soul! Excellent seats are available for $55-$79 online at the Spencer’s official website Click Here and at the box office at (575) 336-4800. The night of nostalgia is sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar, Beth & Frank Sayner, “Betsy” and Ann Bolte. A pre-show Sweet & spicy pork buffet ($25) is also available at 6 p.m.