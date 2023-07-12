RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED Comes to the Spencer Theater This Month

The performance is set for July 22.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Photo 1 'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhou Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER At Santa Fe Playhouse
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season Photo 3 Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA Photo 4 Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED Comes to the Spencer Theater This Month

“RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” at Spencer Theater July 22 at 8 p.m. is a unique multimedia entertainment event featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson's hit songs (Hello Mary Lou, Travelin' Man, Garden Party, Poor Little Fool, Lonesome Town, It’s Late, Believe What You Say) performed by Ricky's identical twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and their band, and includes never before seen big screen video footage of the Nelson family.

Ricky Nelson was America’s original Teen Idol.  He initially achieved immortality in the hit television sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet,” in which he starred with his parents (both successful band musicians themselves, having scored a number one hit in 1934). Ricky emerged from the series’ history-making popularity to establish himself as one of the most important rock artists and influential musicians of the 50s, 60s and 70s – with 100 million career sales and three number ones -- until his sudden passing in a New Year’s Eve plane crash.

Together with their rock band, Ricky’s identical twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, achieved triple platinum status in the 90s, selling over 240 million albums worldwide beginning with a string of number one hits, including their self-penned #1 hit Love and Affection.  That tune, on their “After the Rain” album, made the Nelsons the only family in history with 3 successive generations of #1 hit-makers, landing them in the Guinness Book of World Records. The duo and their band went on to make three Top 10 singles, four #1 MTV videos and gained massive popularity, especially overseas.

 “RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” will be a unique concert experience celebrating all of Ricky’s timeless hits with the twin brothers perfectly blended harmonies, their band on guitars, drums and pedal steel, and plenty of pure Nelson soul! Excellent seats are available for $55-$79 online at the Spencer’s official website Click Here and at the box office at (575) 336-4800. The night of nostalgia is sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar, Beth & Frank Sayner, “Betsy” and Ann Bolte. A pre-show Sweet & spicy pork buffet ($25) is also available at 6 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Z Productions to Present CITY MICE at Teatro Paraguas Next Month Photo
Z Productions to Present CITY MICE at Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Two brothers – one who writes about high finance, the other who dropped out to be a hippy farmer – come together in Rosemary Zibart's new play CITY MICE and hash out their differences with the aid of poetry and pot.

2
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season Photo
Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance has announced its highly anticipated tenth anniversary season in the USA, featuring a diverse range of captivating performances, world premieres, and groundbreaking collaborations. Under the creative direction of Founder and Artistic Director Joshua L. Peugh, the company continues to push boundaries and redefine the art of dance.

3
VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month Photo
VICKI LAWRENCE & MAMA: A TWO-WOMAN SHOW to Play Spencer Theater This Month

 “Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show” at the Spencer Theater on SUNDAY, July 16 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. is a multi-media stand-up comedy production that's basically two shows in one. 

4
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Operas TOSCA Photo
Leah Hawkins Replaces Angel Blue in The Santa Fe Opera's TOSCA

The Santa Fe Opera has announced that soprano Leah Hawkins will sing all remaining performances of Tosca, which opened the 2023 Season on June 30 and runs for 11 performances through August 26. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marry Me A Little
Adobe Theater (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/13-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Santa Fe Botanical Garden (7/27-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You