RETURN TO THE RIVER, RETURN TO LORCA to Open at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present the world premiere of Return to the River, Return to Lorca, a new flamenco production by the internationally acclaimed artists Chuscales and Mina Fajardo. This highly anticipated performance serves as a revival of their popular flamenco show Una Nota de Lorca (2016 & 2019) and pays tribute to the legendary Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca. Performances run May 23 through May 25, 2025, at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Blending the soul-stirring rhythms of flamenco with the poetic legacy of Lorca, Return to the River, Return to Lorca brings together an exceptional cast of musicians, dancers, and actors to honor one of Spain's most revered literary figures. Chuscales, renowned as a master guitarist and composer, will serve as Music Director, while Mina Fajardo, an esteemed choreographer, singer, and dancer, will lead as Artistic Director.

Creative team and cast include Chuscales (Music Director, Composer, Guitarist), Mina Fajardo (Artistic Director, Choreographer, Dancer, Singer), Argos MacCallum (Actor), Jojo Tarnoff (Flutist), Gretchen Williams (Singer), Monze Diaz (Principal Dancer), and Jeff Tarnoff (Lighting Designer). Dancers include Lacey Romero, Katherine Pavuk, Micah Birdshire, Dani Mouw, Allison Hoyman, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Giovanna Chavez, and Jode McGinnis.

Return to the River, Return to Lorca transports audiences through time and emotion, reflecting the beauty, tragedy, and passion of Lorca's words through the expressive power of flamenco. This poetic and visually stunning performance promises an evocative experience rich with rhythm, storytelling, and artistry. The production will feature select pieces from Lorca's works, including Baladilla de los Tres Ríos, Los Cuatro Muleros, Romance de la Luna Luna and Nana de Sevilla, interwoven with flamenco music and dance to bring his poetry to life on stage.

