PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall

The iconic energy, raspy vocals, and larger-than-life stage persona of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll comes to Popejoy Hall in PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute To Tina Turner Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm. Originating from Australia, this internationally touring production covers Turner’s six decades of music, the genres she thrived in, and the covers and original songs that topped endless record sales charts. The show features a live band with brass, backup vocalists and dancers for an unforgettable night of music.

The performer stepping into the shoes of Tina Turner is Caroline Borole, a South African artist chosen from thousands of candidates to play the iconic singer. At the age of 10, Borole’s father played The Soul of Ike and Tina Turner album for her. Thus began Caroline’s lifelong admiration of the singer.

“I love her strength, she was so resilient coming out of a terrible situation,” Borole explains. “For me, it teaches us as women … that we can be independent, and we don’t need men to do this thing called life.”

Caroline Borole joined Showtime Australia as a backup singer for tribute shows to Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. When the company announced a new production paying tribute to Tina Turner, Borole knew this was her moment to shine. She debuted as the show’s iconic performer when it opened in 2017, and remains in the role she loves to this day.

“Not only has Tina, informed and inspired my own career but her immense contribution to the music industry has been a inspiration and joy to countless others around the globe…. I am extremely proud to pay homage to such a strong and inspirational woman,” says Borole.

When discussing her favorite aspect of the performance, Borole always looks to the songs that make up the show. “They all bring different emotions through the love songs and power ballads, they’re all so different which is why I love every part of the show.” Some of these songs include “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer” and many more of her iconic songs.

Tickets for PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute To Tina Turner are on sale for $75, $60, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569.



About Caroline Borole, The Star of PROUD Tina

The exceptional South African artist Caroline Borole was discovered by the renowned production company Showtime Australia after her music studies and her impressive success as a singer in TV and musical productions. Her raw and powerful voice, her athletic stage performance and her special charisma make Caroline Borole the perfect cast for PROUD Tina. The intricate vocal and physical imitations as well as the intense and energetic choreography reach an overwhelming level with Caroline Borole in combination with the excellent production.

Caroline’s steadily rising star didn’t escape the eyes of the local entertainment industry and by 2019 she was fielding multiple exciting job offers. In addition to a DJ spot on RadioToday, she accepted coveted roles as a Vocal & Performance Coach on TV talent program South African Idols and also with the prestigious South African Film, Acting and Theatre Academy (SAFATA), where she continues to busily tutor up-and-coming performers in between her international tours with PROUD Tina.

