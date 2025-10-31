Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to The Adobe Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adobe Theater will present Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST. The show runs from December 5th - 21st. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm. Saturday December 13th matinee at 2pm only. Thursdays at 7.30pm, December 11th and 18th ($10 tix available).

Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" is the last of his four drawing-room plays, the previous three being "Lady Windermere's Fan", "A Woman Of No Importance" and "An Ideal Husband", written a couple of hundred years ago! This farcical comedy depicts the tangled affairs of two young 'men about town' who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations, both assuming the name 'Ernest' while wooing the two young women of their affections.

The play, celebrated for its wit and repartee, parodies contemporary dramatic norms, gently satirizes late Victorian manners, and introduces - in addition to the two pairs of young lovers - the formidable 'Lady Bracknell' - you must have heard of her!

A luminary of Albuquerque theatre holding the director's baton, Mario Cabrera has chosen six very well-known actors - Georgia Athearn, Nicee Brown, Clair Gardner, Jerry Hines, Scott Sharot and Michael Weppler - to delight the audience, along with M. Cabrera, as 'Lady Bracknell'!

Director Mario Cabrera says "The Importance of Being Earnest" is in my opinion one of the *three* most perfect plays ever written. To direct this play is to embrace a project rich with comedic potential, social critique, and theatrical history. It offers a director the opportunity to explore complex themes like identity and social hypocrisy while delighting an audience with sharp wit and high-stakes farce. The play features some of the most memorable characters in all of theater. As director, one gets to guide actors in developing these distinct, vivid personalities. The play's themes of double lives, curated personas, and social anxiety remain remarkably relevant today."