Nakatani-Tsahar-Jonas Trio Comes to Littleglobe This Saturday

Just a few meditative blows, colorful touches, poetic spirit, telepathic communication and a playful sense of adventure. Fascinating music, rich with imagination, colors and trust. - All about Jazz



The culminating of a multi-week tour of a duo consisting of master percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani and Israeli saxophonist, Assif Tsahar, this concert will feature a trio including one of Santa Fe's most renowned musicians, saxophonist Chris Jonas. The evening will also include double bassist Casey Anderson.

This concert will present a wide range of music, including solo and ensemble jazz pieces and improvisation, Nakatani's miraculous extended percussion textures and music that is adventurous, surprising and beautiful.

Originally from Osaka, Japan, Tatsuya Nakatani has been in the US since 1994 and currently lives in Truth or Consequences, NM. He has released over 80 recordings and toured extensively as a soloist. Utilizing both traditional and extended percussion techniques, along with his adapted bowed gong, drums, cymbals, singing bowls, metal objects and bells, various sticks, kitchen tools, and his breath, he manifests an intense and organic music that is deeply personal. He performed in Santa Fe earlier 2019 with the Nakatani Gong Orchestra at SITE Santa Fe to a delighted sold out audience.

Tel Aviv-based saxophonist/composer Assif Tsahar has performed with Cecil Taylor, Butch Morris, Hamid Drake, Rashied Ali and many others. All Music Guide described him as one of the great champions of tonal dynamics. His esthetic is dictated by what is actually called for in discovering the way a tonal center displays not only color and openness, but also rhythmic possibility.

Chris Jonas is a composer, saxophone player and new media artist based in Santa Fe, NM. He has worked with many of today's most adventurous musicians and ensembles including the Del Sol String Quartet (San Francisco), Cecil Taylor, William Parker and is a 25-year collaborator with Anthony Braxton, working as a conductor, ensemble member and director of film and projected video on a wide range of projects. Chris is a United States Artists Fellow and is co-founder and Executive Director of Littleglobe.



Tatsuya Nakatani/Assif Tsahar/Chris Jonas Trio at Littleglobe

Date: Saturday, April 20th, 2019 7:30 pm

Location: Littleglobe (new venue of the Santa Fe non-profit):

Address: 2350 Fox Road Suite 200 Tickets: sliding scale $10-20 at the doo





