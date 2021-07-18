NATIVE AMERICAN VOICES Will Be Performed at The Adobe Theater Next Month

The Adobe Theater's final on-line only presentation (before we are live again in October) is Native American Voices - five short plays written directed and performed by Native Americans. Each play expresses the humanity that we all share and that ultimately brings us closer together.

The plays will be directed by Kim Delfina Gleason (Executive Director of Two Worlds NM), Stanley Shunkamolah and Jay Muskett.

They Shoot Basketballs, Don't They? By Claude Jackson, Jr. - An NBA scout is called to the Reservation to look at a potential player. When the 5'5" player is pointed out, the scout laughs, saying that the kid will never be NBA material. But, of course, there is more to the story.

Dust and Disobedience by Vivian M Carroll - In an imaginary summer after Little Big Horn and before Wounded Knee, two women of different cultures poetically reminisce about the way things were.

Cashed Out by Claude Jackson Jr. - A woman with a gambling addiction agrees to stop after she wins big. Her Auntie and her daughter want to believe her but has she really changed?

Article 13 or How Manhattan Was Sold, a comedy by Alan Kilpatrick - In 1626, New Netherland (present day New York City), the sale of Manhattan Island hinges on one unusual condition.

Birthday Brunch by Jen Olivares - Tiffany, an artist in a worldwide pandemic is without a stable home. She returns to her Native community and sees her family after many years. Initial awkwardness turns into love and acceptance.