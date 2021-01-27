Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOBY DICK AND THE QUEST FOR THE VIOLET CROWN Delayed By One Week

Now streaming Thursday, February 4.

Jan. 27, 2021  

MOBY DICK AND THE QUEST FOR THE VIOLET CROWN Delayed By One Week

AMP Concerts has announced that the worldwide streaming premier of Moby Dick and the Quest for Violet Crown has been pushed back exactly one week to Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Moby Dick has a simple goal: to do justice to some of the most influential, challenging and generally kick ass songs in the history of hard rock... In short, to pay tribute to the legacy of the World's Greatest Rock Band, Led Zeppelin.

Moby Dick's live show draws inspiration primarily from the classic 1973 "Song Remains The Same" Madison Square Garden footage, capturing the look and sound of Zep at their prime. The set list spans the group's entire discography however, from the early bluesy rock of "Good Times Bad Times" & "Heartbreaker" to later more adventurous tracks like "Nobody's Fault But Mine" & "Kashmir". Powerhouses like "Whole Lotta Love" & "Black Dog" are interspersed with the more nuanced "Ramble On," "Over The Hills And Far Away" and "Stairway To Heaven." Be it 45 minutes or 4 hours, a Moby Dick performance has something for just about everyone, unless they don't like Zep of course. In that case, f**k 'em.

Moby Dick And The Quest For Violet Crown! (Now) will stream Thursday, February 4, 2021, 7pm (MST). Learn more at www.ampconcerts.org.


