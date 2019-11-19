MARIACHI CHRISTMAS is Returning to Popejoy Hall

It wouldn't be the holidays in New Mexico without Mariachi Christmas. Returning for its 21st year, the show brings an authentic Mexican celebration to the stage at Popejoy Hall. Music and dance combine for a production filled with energy, tradition, and Christmas spirit. Experience holiday bliss and rich heritage on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 pm.

From University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), musical artist, Mariachi Azalea, and Mexican folkloric ensemble, Ballet Folklórico, come together for a holiday celebration. Mariachi Christmas tells the story of Christmas infused with Mexican holiday traditions. The mariachi music, accompanied with energetic folk dance within the show, creates a unique and festive holiday celebration.

Mariachi Azalea is a 16-piece all-female ensemble and officially became a part of UTRGV in the summer of 2018. The university boasts one of the longest running college-level mariachi programs in the country.

UTRGV's Ballet Folklórico dance group brings vibrant energy to every performance using traditional folk dance. The group has been showcased in dance conferences throughout the country, and has toured all over Europe, taking their Mexican heritage with them wherever they go. The talented 32-member troupe, dressed in colorful costumes, is a show full of swirling colors and intricate movement.

Tickets for Mariachi Christmas are on sale for $65, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





