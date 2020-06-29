MACBETH To Play Live And Outdoors In Santa Fe

A director's debut, a cast disrupted by the pandemic, Zoom rehearsals to keep the play alive, a change of venue, the need to completely reblock and redesign the play, delays as they waited for restrictions to allow performance...



Despite the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune these intrepid young players have persisted and created a live theater experience worthy of this provoking tragedy that can be enjoyed by ten audience members for each performance in the outdoor courtyard at UU Santa Fe.



Join Upstart Crows of Santa Fe for a socially-distanced, small-audience, outdoor production of Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, performed by 14 masked actors ages 11 - 19 under the direction of Liam Mitchell at UU Santa Fe's beautiful courtyard in Santa Fe. Performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 6:30 p.m. July 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12. Tickets $25 online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4610650

Mitchell's Macbeth is the Crows' first "Blackfriars Production" - a Shakespearean play entirely directed and created by the company's young Shakespeareans. The Crows' project takes its name from the first Blackfriars productions which took place in 1600 featuring children performing Shakespeare and other plays. We are immensely proud of these young people for rising to the challenges of this time.



The performances are akin to a house concert: tiny audiences, socially distanced in a garden courtyard. Actors and audience are masked and all best practice precautions are in place for a safe evening of live theater.

The ticket price supports the Upstart Crows program which brings Shakespeare to Santa Fe youth. www.upstartcrowsofsantafe and (505) 466-3533.

