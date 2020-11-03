Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LoboTHON Announces Virtual 2020 Dance Marathon to Raise Money For the Children's Miracle Network

LoboTHON 2020 will be held on Twitch on November 7th from 12-10 PM.

Nov. 3, 2020  

The purpose of LoboTHON is to raise not only money but also awareness for the UNM Children's Hospital. LoboTHON unifies students in the pursuit of giving every child a chance to be a Lobo.

LoboTHON leads fundraising opportunities throughout the year and ends with a dance marathon in honor of the miracle children at UNM CMNH.

The 2020 Dance Marathon will be completely virtual! It will be held on Twitch on November 7th from 12-10 PM.

Join in for seven hours of entertainment, bad dancing, fundraising, miracles, and of course, the goal reveal!

To make a donation, click here.

Learn more at https://www.lobothon.org/.



