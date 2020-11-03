LoboTHON Announces Virtual 2020 Dance Marathon to Raise Money For the Children's Miracle Network

LoboTHON 2020 will be held on Twitch on November 7th from 12-10 PM.

The purpose of LoboTHON is to raise not only money but also awareness for the UNM Children's Hospital. LoboTHON unifies students in the pursuit of giving every child a chance to be a Lobo.

LoboTHON leads fundraising opportunities throughout the year and ends with a dance marathon in honor of the miracle children at UNM CMNH.

The 2020 Dance Marathon will be completely virtual! It will be held on Twitch on November 7th from 12-10 PM.

Join in for seven hours of entertainment, bad dancing, fundraising, miracles, and of course, the goal reveal!

To make a donation, click here.

Learn more at https://www.lobothon.org/.

Shows View More Albuquerque Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You