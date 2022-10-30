Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November

Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music, in concert on Thursday November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.

CARICIAS is Katja's fourth album. Having spent a major part of the last decade in the country, she is dedicating an album to the land that has influenced her in so many ways, to transform into songs and stories everything that touched her in this incredible journey.

