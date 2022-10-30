Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November

Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November

CARICIAS is Katja's fourth album.

Albuquerque News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 30, 2022  

Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music, in concert on Thursday November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Her latest album CARICIAS (Casete Mexico, 2021) is paying homage to Mexico and its poetry, featuring contemporary, folk and indigenous poems and songs. An intimate self-portrait is drawn from personal stories, old traditions and modern flows, captivating the listener with emotional musical storytelling.

CARICIAS is Katja's fourth album. Having spent a major part of the last decade in the country, she is dedicating an album to the land that has influenced her in so many ways, to transform into songs and stories everything that touched her in this incredible journey.

For $20 tickets, click here.

For more information, click here.




Ambrosia - 70s Music Superstars Come to the Spencer Theater Next Weekend Photo
Ambrosia - 70s Music Superstars Come to the Spencer Theater Next Weekend
In the year 1970, four young musicians from the South Bay of Los Angeles, came together to create a new invigorating style of music by exploring the possibilities of progressive and world music influences mixed with soulful blues and R&B rhythms.
Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLI Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT
Teatro Paraguas has announced that Four Shillings Short, an Irish and World Music duo, are returning for the fourth year in a row to bring us their special mix of music, poems and stories in celebration of the winter season.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in December Photo
The Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in December
The Drowsy Chaperone is a totally enchanting parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. music by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.
Review: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo
Review: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Musical Theatre Southwest
While uneven in its songs and performances, MTS did a good job with a not great score or book. Kudos to the company for always pushing the envelope and trying new things!

More Hot Stories For You


Santa Fe Playhouse Honors Trustees At THE PARTY OF THE CENTURY GALA, November 5Santa Fe Playhouse Honors Trustees At THE PARTY OF THE CENTURY GALA, November 5
October 21, 2022

Actor, director, producer, and educator Kent Kirkpatrick, and business strategist Erin Bunkely, are the gala honorees at Santa Fe Playhouse's Party of the Century on Saturday, November 5, at La Fonda on the Plaza. Kirkpatrick has served as chair of the Playhouse's Board of Trustees since 2015. He is responsible for shepherding the Playhouse through a time of great transformation and changes in leadership and structure. 
Ambrosia - 70s Music Superstars Come to the Spencer Theater Next WeekendAmbrosia - 70s Music Superstars Come to the Spencer Theater Next Weekend
October 21, 2022

In the year 1970, four young musicians from the South Bay of Los Angeles, came together to create a new invigorating style of music by exploring the possibilities of progressive and world music influences mixed with soulful blues and R&B rhythms.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National TourPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour
October 20, 2022

The Acting Company’s  national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Check out photos here!
Teatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORTTeatro Paraguas Presents Celtic Winter Concert: Music, Poetry and Stories With FOUR SHILLINGS SHORT
October 20, 2022

Teatro Paraguas has announced that Four Shillings Short, an Irish and World Music duo, are returning for the fourth year in a row to bring us their special mix of music, poems and stories in celebration of the winter season.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in DecemberThe Adobe Theater Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE in December
October 19, 2022

The Drowsy Chaperone is a totally enchanting parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. music by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.