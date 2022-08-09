Kathy Mattea Comes to Spencer This Weekend

Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of: two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, five gold albums, and a platinum collection of her greatest hits. Mattea's deep, lush voice helped her to skyrocket up Nashville music charts in the 1980's and 90's with "18 Wheels and A Dozen Roses," "Where've You Been," "Walk the Way the Wind Blows," and "The Battle Hymn Of Love." She went on to further infuse her classic country repertoire with Americana, folk roots and bluegrass melodies filled with lyrical substance. Recently recommitted to recording, Mattea just emerged with the most poignant album of her career, Pretty Bird, a finely-structured collection that weaves seemingly disparate material into a cohesive whole to tell the story of Mattea's personal journey in the spotlights and at home.

Exquisitely arranged and delivered, Mattea will share this newest collection as well as the many chart-topping hits that have made her one of country and Americana music's most enduring and beloved figures.

Mattea's Spencer concert also features band members Eric Frey on bass and Fred Carpenter on fiddle. Excellent seats ($66-$69) are available at www.spencertheater.com. A pre-show green chili lasagna buffet($25) is also available at 6 p.m. The night is sponsored in part by Sandra & Ron Carroll and Carolyne Navar.

