JOHNNY CASH - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in November

Johnny Cash - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Popejoy Hall on Friday, November 17, 2023 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.”

The tour will launch in Fayetteville, AR on October 14, 2023 before embarking on an 85+ city tour across North America through spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

Tickets for Johnny Cash - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE are on sale for $79, $65, $55, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Office located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit Click Here.

Johnny Cash - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

For more information, visit www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com and follow @johnnycash on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and @johnnycashofficial on YouTube.

John Carter Cash has been involved in music all his life and is an accomplished, award-winning record producer and music video and film producer, writer, and director. Also, as a singer-songwriter and author, his works within the creative world reach far beyond just music production. The grandson of Maybelle Carter and the only child from the marriage of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he preserves the family legacy and is a caretaker of the musical heritage of his ancestors.

About GEAlive, Producer

Headed by three partners, Floris Douwes, Ton Olgers and Julia Krylova, GEAlive designs, produces, and delivers creative live entertainment projects of all sizes. Recent and current projects include the world arena tours for the late legendary film composer Ennio Morricone, a collaboration with Graceland on Elvis Live on Screen with Symphony Orchestra and hosted by Priscilla Presley, a career retrospective tour of Hollywood composer James Newton Howard and the first ever live tour of the multi-Oscar and Grammy Award-winning pioneer of dance music, Giorgio Moroder.

About Maple Tree Entertainment, Producer

Headed by Dean Elliott, Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd is a theatrical production company that specialize in creating, presenting and producing high quality music, drama and musicals both in the UK and across the world. Maple Tree Entertainment's flagship show The Simon & Garfunkel Story has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the world and is still today the leading theatrical show concerning Simon & Garfunkel. The company is committed to extremely high quality work and will always have the satisfaction of the audience as its main driving goal. www.mapletreeentertainment.com

About Quatro Entertainment, Producer

Quatro Entertainment co-produces The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, provides General Management services and promotes national touring shows. With offices in Calgary and Victoria, they present hundreds of events across North America each year. Recent Broadway touring shows include: Dirty Dancing, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages and The Illusionists. For more information visit: http://quatroentertainment.com/

About Sandbox Succession

Sandbox Succession, a division of Sandbox Entertainment, provides comprehensive estate management services in all areas, with a focus on name and likeness licensing. Led by Josh Matas, President, the company's mission is to provide best-in-class partnerships and strategic planning to further the sustainability and preservation of our client's legacy. The division's full scope of services includes brand development and partnerships, merchandising and licensing, hospitality, exhibitions, live performances, and entertainment development across film, television, music, content, gaming, and books.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

