DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Tour Comes To Albuquerque in March 2022

Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess - The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off November 1, 2021, at the City Auditorium in Macon, GA.

"Be our guest" as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories. Presented by Pandora Jewelry, The Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World Resort, tickets and VIP packages for this concert of a lifetime go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00am (across all U.S. time zones) at DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

Disney Princess - The Concert comes to Popejoy Hall on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:30pm. Tickets to the Popejoy Presents performance will be available for purchase on Friday, May 7 at 10:00am online at www.popejoypresents.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony-nominee Susan Egan ("Belle" from Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, "Meg" from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes ("Cinderella" in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed ("Jasmine" in Broadway's Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson ("Anna" in Broadway's Frozen) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Beginning February 2022 and through the tour's conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare ("Anastasia" in Broadway's Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters ("Nala" in Broadway's The Lion King, Hamilton). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC, as led by partners Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, and Courtney Reed.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.