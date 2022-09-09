Cuban Sensation Cimafunk Will Perform at FUSION Meadow This Month

Cimafunk, one of music's most talked about live performers, brings his nine-piece band from Havana to Albuquerque this fall. Cimafunk is an Afro-Cuban rock star whose name refers to his heritage as a "cimarrón," Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation. By bringing out the best in Cuban rhythms and traditions and infusing sounds and styles from Africa and the U.S., Cimafunk has created something unique and special, both in terms of music and the values for which he stands. As innovative funk forefather George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic fame says, "he is the one, the next one."

AMP Executive Director Neal Copperman makes an annual trip to WOMEX (the World Music Exposition) in search of cool international bands. Last year he saw Cimafunk at WOMEX in Lisbon and was blown away. Of the 60+ bands that performed, Cimafunk was his personal favorite. Neal enthused - "If James Brown fronted Funkadelic, and everyone was from Cuba, you'd have Cimafunk!" When Neal saw Cimafunk was touring the US, he knew it was a show that needed to land in Albuquerque!

This is also a showcase for the new outdoor FUSION space located at 706 1st St NW. AMP has been programming concerts in the indoor FUSION spaces all summer. This will be our first chance to do something outside. We're going to make it a big party! Local faves Nosotros will open, DJ Pancho will be spinning Cuban tunes between sets and we'll have food and drinks available too. FUSION promises fresh landscaping will be completed before the September 29 show, so that the FUSION Meadow will actually resemble a meadow. We'll have some other surprises in the mix too. This promises to be THE international dance party of the month.

Cimafunk performs with Nosotros and DJ Pancho Thursday, September 29 at 7:30PM at FUSION Meadow, 706 1st St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Tickets cost $22 in advance, $27 day of show (including all service charges). Kids 14 and under are free. Tickets are available at www.ampconcerts.org or through Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251.