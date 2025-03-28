Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Will Perform RETURN TO THE RIVER, RETURN TO LORCA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Paraguas will present the world premiere of Return to the River, Return to Lorca, a mesmerizing new flamenco production by the internationally acclaimed artists Chuscales and Mina Fajardo. This performance serves as a revival of their popular flamenco show Una Nota de Lorca (2016 & 2019) and pays tribute to the legendary Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca.

Blending the soul-stirring rhythms of flamenco with the poetic legacy of Lorca, Return to the River, Return to Lorca brings together an exceptional cast of musicians, dancers, and actors to honor one of Spain's most revered literary figures. Chuscales, renowned as a master guitarist and composer, serves as Music Director, while Mina Fajardo, an esteemed choreographer, singer, and dancer, leads as Artistic Director.

The performance will feature:

Chuscales – Music Director, Composer, Guitarist

Mina Fajardo – Artistic Director, Choreographer, Dancer, Singer

Jojo Tarnoff – Flute

Gretchen Williams – Singer

Monze Diaz – Principal Dancer

Lacey Romero, Katherine Pavuk, Micah Birdshire, Dani Mouw, Allison Hoyman, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Giovanna Chavez, Jode McGinnis – Dancers

Return to the River, Return to Lorca transports audiences through time and emotion, reflecting the beauty, tragedy, and passion of Lorca's words through the expressive power of flamenco. This poetic and visually stunning performance promises an evocative experience rich with rhythm, storytelling, and artistry. The production will feature select pieces from Lorca's works, including Baladilla de los Tres Ríos, Los Cuatro Muleros, Romance de la Luna Luna and Nana de Sevilla, interwoven with flamenco music and dance to bring his poetry to life on stage.

Comments