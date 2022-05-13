Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Present Four Seasons at Teatro Paragua

Teatro Paraguas will present Compania Chuscales & Mina Chuscales in concert with a new production entitled Four Seasons, inspired by the poetry of the world-renowned Spanish poet Antonio Machado.

Having performed nationally and internationally for many decades, master guitarist Chuscales as master guitarist and choreographer and principal dancer Mina Fajardo create an explosive atmosphere inside the intimate venue of Teatro Paraguas. Joining Chuscales and Mina onstage are guest dancer Deborah Newberg of the Saltanah Dancers, and company dancers Monze Diaz, Sveta Backhaus. The program also highlights the rising talents of students Lacey Romero, Micah Birdshire, Zoe Whittle and La Mica.

Joining the ensemble are guitarist Matias Rodriguez, percussionist Oscar Gamboa, and actor Argos MacCallum.

Antonio Machado (1875-1939) is one of the best known and widely revered poets of 20th century Spain, along with Federico Garcia Lorca. A member of the Generation of '98 literary movemnt, Machado developed an intimate style juxtaposing detailed observations of nature with a transcendent regard for the dignity of common people.

Performances are Friday May 27 and Saturday May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for seniors and students. Online tickets may be purchased at teatroparaguasnm.org, or reservation may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

This project is made possible in part by NM Arts/Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe CommunityFoundation.