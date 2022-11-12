Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas to Present HOLIDAY FLAMENCO in December
Internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales anchors the evening, accompanied by Mina Fajardo on percussion and vocal.
Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas will present Holiday Flamenco, a seasonal celebration with music and dance on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.
TICKETS: $25 General admission ; $20 Seniors and students
Online tickets: ChuscalesHolidayFlamenco.bpt.com
Reservations: (purchase tickets at door): 505-424-1601
Information: teatroparaguasnm.org
Compañia Chuscales and Mina Fajardo returns to Teatro Paraguas with an original and exciting flamenco extravaganza based in part on choreographer, dancer, and singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo's newly released holiday album Christmas Hits Melody.
Internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales anchors the evening, accompanied by Mina Fajardo on percussion and vocal. The evening also includes flamenco interpretations of seasonal favorites such as Silent Night, O Holy Night, A Belen Pastores and Carol of the Bell.
Joining Chuscales & Mina onstage are flamenco dancers Monze Diaz, Micah Birdshire, Lacey Romero, Zoe Whittle, Katharine Pavuk, the Navidad Flamenco Dancers, and Mina's school students.
Compañia Chuscales has performed regularly at Teatro Paraguas since 2013, including Memories of Doña Tules (2022), The Four Seasons (2022), Orange and Lemon (2021), Tree of Life (2020), Gypsy Moon & Stars (2019), Monet's Moon (2018), Carmen La Golondrina (2018), Dance with Spirit (2017), Choreography and Calligraphy (2017), and Una Nota de Lorca (2016). Previous seasonal offerings include Romance de la Luna (December 2016) and The Little Match Girl (December 2017).
Both Chuscales and Mina Fajardo have studied with many flamenco masters in Spain and the United Sates and have helped to pass the tradition on to scores of students. Their virtuosity and electric presence, coupled with their mastery of the traditional forms and willingness to experiment within the ageless genre of flamenco, have held audiences spell-bound for years.
