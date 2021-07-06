Charles Lear Will Perform a One-Man RICHARD III at International Shakespeare Center

Charles Lear will perform a one-man production of King Richard III at International Shakespeare CENTER, 3209A Calle Marie on July 17 and 18 at 7 p.m.

Charles Lear has been active in theatre for over 40 years. He has produced, directed, taught, acted, is a produced playwright, and makes the bulk of his living as a union (I.A.T.S.E) stagehand/carpenter/welder. His focus as an actor these days is on Shakespeare, and he was a member of the Stag and Lion Shakespeare Company, which has a theatre on West 57th Street in Manhattan, up until his move to New Mexico.

This production of Richard III as a one-man show was born out of a desire to present the show in a way that was Covid safe. It was performed last October at the rodeo grounds in Magdalena and was well received. It is an abbreviated version of the play as all scenes where Richard does not appear have been cut. It uses no props or scenery and relies on Shakespeare's words to tell the story. In Shakespeare's day, Elizabethans went to "hear a play" and this production has been developed with that in mind.

Tickets $10 at the door.

This performance is part of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival.