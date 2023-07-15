Art Goodtimes and Robyn Hunt to Read Poetry at Teatro Paraguas

The reading takes place on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.

Jul. 15, 2023

Art Goodtimes and Robyn Hunt to Read Poetry at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host Art Goodtimes and Robyn Hunt reading their poetry as part of the ongoing series Poetry at Paraguas.  The reading takes place on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.

A seventh-generation Californio conceived in New Mexico, Art Goodtimes ran with San Francisco's Union of Street Poets in the Sixties, moved to the San Juan Mountains of Colorado (Nuche homelands) after they shot Harvey Milk, serving five terms as San Miguel County commissioner, one term as Western Slope Poet Laureate and continues as the Telluride Mushroom Festival steward & poet-in-residence (since 1981). His books include As If the World Really Mattered (La Alameda Press, New Mexico, 2007), Looking South to Lone Cone: the Cloud Acre poems (Western Eye Press, Arizona, 2013) and Dancing on Edge: The McRedeye Poems (Lithic Press, Colorado, 2019). He writes a monthly column for the Four Corners Free Press, op-ed poems for the Colorado Times Recorder and co-directs the Telluride Institute's Talking Gourds poetry program.

Robyn Hunt once inscribed the words “Oh the Power of the Written Word!” in the fresh cement stoop of her then home in San Francisco. The line, she tells me, remains there today.

Robyn has been Development and Communications Director for Las Cumbres Community Services, a social services agency that addresses the social, emotional and developmental challenges of children and their families in northern New Mexico. She studied poetry in San Francisco both in the university and on the city's streets before returning to her native Santa Fe where she is a member today of a serious and supportive critique group, sometimes known as the “Circle of Seven”. 




