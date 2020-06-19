Albuquerque Theaters Open Their Lobbies to Black Lives Matter Protesters

According to KRQE, local theaters in the Albuquerque area have been opening their lobby to protesters who are demonstrating in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Among the theatres are the Box, Duke City Repertory, and Tricklock Company.

People are able to stop into the lobby to take a break, use the bathroom, and receive free water and snacks.

"This was a real tangible way that we could support the Black Lives Matter movement," Amelia Ampuero of the Duke Repertory Theater said.

"Because of the pandemic, there are a lot less facilities available for people out on the streets, there aren't restaurants or stores to pop into and get a drink or use the bathroom," said The Box's Heather Yeocero.

