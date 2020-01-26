YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, DR. PIRATE Comes to Adelaide Fringe



For Gillian English's 30th birthday, she had a session with a famous astrologer. A prediction was made, a prophecy was revealed, & a series of events set in motion that would change her life forever. Do we control our fate, or is it written in the stars? What should we believe and where should we put our faith?

When you get your fortune told, or your chart done, or check your horoscope in the paper; do you believe it? Or is it just for fun? Do you tell everyone you don't *really* believe it, but deep down you'll be crestfallen if it doesn't come true?

There are countless pervasive belief structures holding our lives up all around us, even if we've forgotten they're there. The scaffolding of superstition, religion, and tradition have become part of the furniture of daily life. But how did we come to believe in our beliefs? Gillian English has gone through a goodly amount of beliefs in her life. In "You're a Good Man, Dr Pirate", she does a deep dive into her past, and her prophesied future to figure out what exactly she should believe next, if anything.

Gillian English has been writing, performing and touring feminist solo work for the last six years. Originally from Nova Scotia, Canada, now based in Hobart, Tasmania, she has been touring the world for the last three years. She has received five-star reviews and sold out shows all over the world including: London, Edinburgh, Toronto, New York, Montreal, Halifax, Perth, Melbourne, Wellington, Sydney and her home towns of Halifax and Hobart. Gillian is also the creator and Festival Director of Tasmania's only fringe festival, The Fringe at the Edge of the World. Her star sign is Cancer, moon Gemini, Sagittarius rising.



You're a Good Man, Dr Pirate

Dates: Feb 17 - 22, 2020

Times: 8:45pm, 60 minutes

Venue: Drama Llama, The Rhino Room

Tickets: Full Price $20 -$30

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: www.adelaidefringe.com.au or at the door





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You