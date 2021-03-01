Griffin Theatre Company Presents JALI

Griffin Theatre Company will present the first theatre work of prominent comedian and actor Oliver Twist, Jali, from 16th to 27th March.

Born in Rwanda, Twist and his family were forced to flee their homeland following the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Twist grew up in a refugee camp in Malawi before resettling in Australia in 2014. Refusing to be defined by a turbulent past, Jali sees Twist use his exceptional storytelling abilities to reflect on his time as a refugee and unpack what his life looks like now.

Using personal anecdotes, drama, and humour as an antidote to trauma, this one-person show is as delicately told as it is captivating and taps into feelings of isolation and hopelessness to transform them into a story with sincerity, resilience and hope.

Jali is a vibrant and emotional journey that patiently proves there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Twist said, "My intention with Jali has been to share an experience of being disoriented. Many things contributed to that: being a refugee and feeling homesick. I have experienced a kind of discrimination that makes you question your identity and makes you feel illegitimate. And from these experiences I found humour and tragedy within, which I have written into my first ever theatre work and found a personal sense of certainty in doing so. It's a work that shakes and eases you at the same time and I can't wait to share it with audiences".

Twist is one of 2021's Griffin Lookout artists. Griffin Lookout champions work by the next generation of exceptional theatre makers. Artists are supported with $5,000 toward the development and production of their work, 70% of their show's box office takings, as well as in-kind artistic and producing support by the Griffin team.

Griffin will be adhering to government advice to ensure the safety of its audience, staff and crew. Griffin is a registered COVID-Safe business, and will be implementing measures including reduced audience capacity, socially-distanced seating, hand sanitising stations will be available, cleaning before and after each performance. Please check the Griffin website for the latest COVID-Safe information.

DATES: Tuesday 16th March to Saturday 27th March

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Friday at 7pm; Saturday 1pm and 7pm.

LOCATION: SBW Stables Theatre - 10 Nimrod Street, Darlinghurst

BOOKINGS: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/jali/ or (02) 9361 3817

TICKETS: $40